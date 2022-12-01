Shavonne Morrison, M.S., RD, LD

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Texas



Education: B.S. in Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics, Texas Tech University; M.S. in Nutrition Sciences, Texas Tech University



Expertise: Healthy eating and cooking, nutrition counseling, women's nutrition, integrative/holistic nutrition

- Member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics



Experience



Shavonne Morrison is a registered dietitian, freelance nutrition writer and blogger. She's passionate about nutrition and delicious food and has spent five years studying health and nutrition at Texas Tech University. While obtaining her degrees, she discovered her passion for nutrition education and embraced her creative side by starting a food blog, Wellness for Womanhood, and pursuing freelance writing. Through her blog, Shavonne hopes to encourage other women to pursue their health goals in a sustainable and practical way.