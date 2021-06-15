Shaun Dreisbach

When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck. Trade up to these fiber powerhouses to get your fiber fill for the day.
Protein Nation
You know this trend has reached epic proportions when you spot protein in everything from pancake mix to bottled water. We break down how much is enough, the best sources, how it powers muscles and its link to weight loss.
We took a look at popular protein myths to see if there was any truth behind them.
Personalized Diets, Next Gen Smart Ovens and Other Innovations from EatingWell's Future of Food Summit
Here are the key takeaways from our summit all about the future of food.
A vocal champion of sustainability, CEO Paul Polman has pledged that 100 percent of Unilever's plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.
What to Plant in a Salad Garden
Get ideas for growing your own salad ingredients with this step-by-step garden plan and layout design. Plus, find tips and ideas for growing lettuce and other salad veggies indoors for smaller spaces.