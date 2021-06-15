Award-winning writer and editor, Shaun Dreisbach is executive editor of EatingWell. In addition to overseeing the editorial content of the magazine, she also handles features on nutrition and health, sustainability, the environment, industry trends and food policy. Shaun has more than 20 years of experience working at and contributing to leading print and digital publications including Glamour, Self, Parents, Real Simple, Working Mother, Dr. Oz The Good Life, Teen Vogue, American Baby, FamilyFun and USA Weekend. She has also authored several nutrition, cooking and weight-loss books for bestselling authors and celebrity nutritionists.