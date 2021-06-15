Shaun Dreisbach

Award-winning writer and editor, Shaun Dreisbach is executive editor of EatingWell. In addition to overseeing the editorial content of the magazine, she also handles features on nutrition and health, sustainability, the environment, industry trends and food policy. Shaun has more than 20 years of experience working at and contributing to leading print and digital publications including Glamour, Self, Parents, Real Simple, Working Mother, Dr. Oz The Good Life, Teen Vogue, American Baby, FamilyFun and USA Weekend. She has also authored several nutrition, cooking and weight-loss books for bestselling authors and celebrity nutritionists.
6 High-Fiber Food Swaps to Make Right Now
Video
When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck. Trade up to these fiber powerhouses to get your fiber fill for the day.
Advertisement
Protein Nation
Article
You know this trend has reached epic proportions when you spot protein in everything from pancake mix to bottled water. We break down how much is enough, the best sources, how it powers muscles and its link to weight loss.
5 Myths About Protein—Fact or Fiction
Article
We took a look at popular protein myths to see if there was any truth behind them.
Personalized Diets, Next Gen Smart Ovens and Other Innovations from EatingWell's Future of Food Summit
Article
Here are the key takeaways from our summit all about the future of food.
Unilever's Plan to Curb Wasteful Packaging Impacts All of Us—for the Better
Article
A vocal champion of sustainability, CEO Paul Polman has pledged that 100 percent of Unilever's plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.
What to Plant in a Salad Garden
Article
Get ideas for growing your own salad ingredients with this step-by-step garden plan and layout design. Plus, find tips and ideas for growing lettuce and other salad veggies indoors for smaller spaces.
The One Change You Need to Make to Have Your Healthiest Year
Article
Get healthy with small, practical and research-backed solutions from the experts.
Hit Refresh: 7 Small Healthy Changes with Big Payoff
Article
7 things you can do now—as in right now—to boost your health and well-being
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 Amazing Health Benefits of Eating More Fiber
Video
When do you think of fiber as exciting? Yeah, that would be never. But this research will help change your mind.
Soluble vs. Insoluble Fiber
Article
Why You Should Go Bitter at the Bar (Plus an Amazing Cocktail Recipe!)
Article
Learn to Love Bitter Foods
Article
Get Inspired! 5 Real-Life Weight-Loss Success Stories
Article
This year, set your weight-loss goal, and meet it, once and for all. Here are 5 inspiring real-world success stories.
5 New Things to Know About Cholesterol
Article
For a long time, the connection between cholesterol and cardiovascular health was seemingly clear. Saturated fats, the guidelines said, led to heart disease.
Is Canola Oil Toxic or Bad For You? The Facts.
Video
Advertisement
The New Fat Revolution—Are All Fats Really Healthy?
Article
Research unraveling some long-held thoughts on saturated fats has resulted in a backslide, bringing butter and bacon into the spotlight. Find out what the good fats really are.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com