Selma Morrow

We top this veggie-packed lentil salad with a poached egg for a filling and satisfying dish.
In this shrimp potato salad, lemon adds brightness while chopped kale adds color and nutrients.
Beets and oranges add natural sweetness to this bitter greens salad to create a balance of flavors.
Learn how to make broccoli salad packed with sweet potatoes and andouille sausage for a colorful and tasty winter salad.
Chicken and rutabaga turn a classic Waldorf salad recipe from a side dish into a hearty dinner salad.
Jicama is the crunchy, sweet tuberous root of a legume native to Central America. If you love it in this salad, try including sticks of it with your next crudités spread.