Selma Morrow

Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
We top this veggie-packed lentil salad with a poached egg for a filling and satisfying dish.
Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad
In this shrimp potato salad, lemon adds brightness while chopped kale adds color and nutrients.
Bitter Greens Salad with Beets & Oranges
Beets and oranges add natural sweetness to this bitter greens salad to create a balance of flavors.
Andouille, Sweet Potato & Broccoli Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing
Learn how to make broccoli salad packed with sweet potatoes and andouille sausage for a colorful and tasty winter salad.
Waldorf Salad with Chicken & Rutabaga
Chicken and rutabaga turn a classic Waldorf salad recipe from a side dish into a hearty dinner salad.
Southwest Chopped Salad with Tomatillo Dressing
Jicama is the crunchy, sweet tuberous root of a legume native to Central America. If you love it in this salad, try including sticks of it with your next crudités spread.
