Sean Brady Kenniff Headshot
Sean Brady Kenniff
Sean Brady Kenniff is a Brooklyn-based food writer and Culinary Institute of America-trained cook. He was editor of Art Culinaire Magazine and StarChefs before joining the EatingWell team at Dotdash Meredith as senior digital food editor in 2021. Sean's favorite meal is his mother's Sunday gravy, particularly over long fusilli, and his preferred cocktails are a gin martini, up with a twist, and a cognac stinger. He dislikes fiddlehead ferns but thinks they're pretty. He loves restaurants and restaurant people. He is from New Jersey.