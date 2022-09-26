Sara Ventiera

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA serves locally-sourced, delicious fare to its fans with this creative business model.
Advertisement
Dan Miller's Steward platform allows individuals to buy into regenerative agriculture.
Meet the Bay Area Nonprofit Connecting Residents with the Indigenous Cuisine and Culture of the Ohlone Tribe
Article
Cafe Ohlone is named after the Ohlone tribe that inhabited California's coastal East Bay before colonization. Two men are using using cuisine to spark conversation about the area's history.