Sara Haas, RDN

Sara is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in culinary arts. She has been a registered and licensed dietitian since 2002 and a professional chef since 2008. She works as a consultant chef and dietitian with a focus on freelance writing, recipe development and food photography.


Sara is the author of the Taco! Taco! Taco! cookbook and co-author of the Fertility Foods Cookbook. Her cooking, nutrition and food expertise have been featured in all forms of media. She also loves conducting cooking demonstrations and enjoys speaking at conferences, expos and other engagements.
Comfort-Food Dinner Plan for Diabetes
Comfort foods may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to eating for diabetes, but the they can 100% be part of your healthy diet. This week of comfort-food dinners for diabetes shows you can actually have the best of both worlds
Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Beginners
A heart-healthy diet plan isn't about restricting, it's about enjoying! Let this easy-to-follow meal plan be your guide.
3-Ingredient Make-Ahead Breakfasts to Stash in the Freezer for Busy Weeks
With just 3 ingredients, a little bit of prep and a tiny amount of time for reheating, these make-ahead freezer recipes ensure a healthy morning meal is always at your fingertips.
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
Find the foods that heal and fight inflammation on this Vegan-inspired 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan!
Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Winter
Warm up this winter with this fresh and healthy Mediterranean meal plan.
How to Cook Healthier at Home When You Have Diabetes
Pro tips for cooking when you have diabetes.
Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Fall
The best flavors of fall come together in this healthy 7-day Mediterranean diet meal plan.
Paprika Baked Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes & Broccoli
You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet. While the pork rests, whip together an easy red pepper sauce to complete this impressive and healthy dinner. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken. We're willing to bet this easy sheet-pan dinner recipe will go into heavy rotation on your kitchen playlist.
Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables
The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
A healthy and delicious meal plan for weight loss.
