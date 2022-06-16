- Co-author of Sugar Shock - Nutrition speaker, author, columnist
Experience
Samantha Cassetty, M.S., RD, is a nationally recognized food, nutrition and wellness expert with a focus on helping people eat more whole, plant-based foods and lower their added sugar intake. Her positive approach to healthy eating empowers readers with smart strategies, approachable advice and food and lifestyle solutions that make it easier to eat and live more healthfully.
Samantha has spent more than two decades in media and publishing. Her doable advice has been featured on national TV, including the Today show, Dr. Oz, CBS Sunday Morning and Out Front with Erin Burnett on CNN. She contributes about 200 articles per year to popular publications, including Women's Health, Shape, Real Simple, Well+Good, Parade, Eat This, Not That and numerous others.
She's a columnist for NBC News and Today.com and previously served as the nutrition director for Good Housekeeping and as nutrition correspondent for Drop 5 Pounds with Good Housekeeping on the Cooking Channel.
Samantha's latest book is Sugar Shock. She also contributed to the New York Times bestseller 7 Years Younger and the follow-up 7 Years Younger: The Anti-Aging Breakthrough Diet.
A popular speaker, Samantha has addressed audiences of all sizes for keynote addresses, seminars and corporate workshops. Her past speaking engagements include the James Beard Foundation Food Conference, IFIC Future of Food Summit and Natural Products Expo West.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.