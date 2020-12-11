Sally Kuzemchak, M.S., R.D.

Education: B.A. in English, Pennsylvania State University; M.S. in Dietetics, Ohio State University
Expertise: Nutrition
- Author of The 101 Healthiest Foods for Kids - Owner of award-winning Real Mom Nutrition website
Experience
Sally Kuzemchak, M.S., RD, is an award-winning writer specializing in nutrition. She's also a dietitian and author who writes at her website Real Mom Nutrition, a "no-judgment zone" about feeding a family. She has more than 20 years of experience writing about nutrition for magazines such as EatingWell, Prevention, Fitness, Health and Family Circle. She's a former contributing editor for Parents magazine and a current contributor for WebMD.
She is the author of The 101 Healthiest Foods for Kids and Cooking Light Dinnertime Survival Guide.
Sally attended Penn State, where she earned a B.A. in English, and went on to Ohio State University for her M.S. in dietetics. For a while, she served as adjunct faculty at Ohio University Lancaster and Otterbein University.
Three of the articles she wrote for Parents magazine have won awards: "Going Gluten Free" was a Gold Award Winner in 2015; "The Snack Epidemic" and "The Food Dye Blues" both were awarded Silver Awards in 2014.
In addition, Sally's Real Mom Nutrition website was named Best of the Web by Parents magazine in 2015 and Best Blog For Parents by Health magazine, also in 2015.
