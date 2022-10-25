Salima Benkhalti

Title: Recipe Developer



Location: Olympia, Washington



Education: B.A. in education, Pacific Lutheran University



Expertise: Moroccan cuisine, Puerto Rican cuisine, photography

-4 years as a chef in Portland, Oregon

-3+ years as a commercial food photographer



Experience



Salima Benkhalti runs Salima's Kitchen, a blog that shares flavorful and approachable recipes, usually inspired by her Moroccan and Puerto Rican roots. She provides recipes and food photography for a variety of clients, and has taught three live cooking segments on ABC's Portland Afternoon Live.



Salima started cooking at a very young age. Her mom is from Puerto Rico and her dad is from Morocco, so she grew up learning about the flavors and dishes of both food cultures. She learned to cook using every spice in the bulk section and continued to pursue her passion for food as an adult. Through her blog, Salima shares new recipes with her email list weekly, and enjoys connecting with other people who love and celebrate Moroccan and Puerto Rican cuisine.