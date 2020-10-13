Sabrina Gee-Shin
Gyoza (Chinese Dumplings)
New!
Sabrina Gee-Shin uses her grandmother's Chinese filling to make this gyoza recipe. She teaches several folding methods in her Kimchee Mama cooking classes. This one, from a Japanese friend, is quick and simple.
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com