Ruth Cousineau
Gingerbread Buttermilk Pancakes
2
These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.
Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad
4
The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
Chicken Tetrazzini
9
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
Tuna & White Bean Salad
6
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
Lemon-Tahini Dressing
3
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
Grandma's Polish-Style Roast Chicken
1
Serve this spice-roasted chicken with buttered egg noodles and steamed green beans.
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
3
Pure maple syrup adds body and rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
