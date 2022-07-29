Ruth Cousineau

These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.
Advertisement
The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
Serve this spice-roasted chicken with buttered egg noodles and steamed green beans.
Pure maple syrup adds body and rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
Advertisement