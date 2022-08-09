Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
Using potatoes and green beans gives this gorgeous and healthy salad a salade niçoise feel, but you can use whatever suits your fancy. If you steam any of the vegetables, don't overcook them--if they're mushy they'll fall apart when you toss them with the dressing.
“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)