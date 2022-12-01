Rebecca Valdez, M.S., RDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: New York, New York



Education: B.S. in Communications and Public Relations, Boston University; M.S. in Nutrition Education, Teachers College, Columbia University



Expertise: Nutrition, sustainable food systems, food and nutrition security, food equity, social determinants of health, intuitive eating

- Registered dietitian nutritionist with a master's degree in nutrition education

- Advocate for food justice and equity, sustainable food systems and public health



Experience



Rebecca Valdez is a registered dietitian nutritionist who's passionate about food justice, equity and sustainability. She empowers clients to advocate for their own health while practicing gentle nutrition and compassionate self-care. She approaches nutrition counseling through a cultural, individualized and weight-inclusive lens.



As a nutrition communications consultant, Rebecca combines her love of food, nutrition and storytelling to help brands and organizations problem-solve and craft compelling messages. Her past experience includes working for a child nutrition research and policy center, an urban farm and youth development organization, and a global communications and marketing firm.