Ramin Ganeshram

If you like radicchio, broccoli rabe or other bitter vegetables, you'll find caraili appealing as well.
Baigan chokha, a roasted spiced eggplant dish, features roasted eggplant that is then mashed to create a smooth texture.
This tamarind fish is dredged and fried to a golden brown before being served with a ginger-garlic-tamarind sauce.
This Trinidadian version of rice and dal features yellow split peas and uses a shorter-grain Carolina-style rice instead of the Indian basmati.
Created by a Trinidadian family of Indian descent in the 1930s, this popular breakfast food of curried chickpeas served between two pieces of fried dough is also a late-night favorite.
This green mango relish is seasoned with amchar masala, a blend that includes fenugreek, peppercorns, coriander and fennel.