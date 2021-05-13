Rachel Stearns

Rachel Stearns works with EatingWell's editorial and test kitchen teams as the magazine's assistant editor. She also writes pieces for the magazine's Good Life and Food with Purpose sections. In her spare time she enjoys gardening, baking bread and hiking with her dog.
Summer Squash “Noodles” with Tomatoes & Mint
Find squash “noodles” with other precut fruits and veggies in your supermarket’s produce section if you don’t want to spiralize them yourself.
Every Seed Has a Story—Meet the Company Working to Share Them
Truelove Seeds is helping preserve and share the heritage that comes with heirloom produce, while also giving 50% of proceeds to the growers.
Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs
Capers and mustard add tanginess to this creamy salad, while chives, dill and parsley add fresh flavor and a splash of color.
How to Introduce a New Dog to Your Current Fur Baby
Make sure the fur doesn't fly when getting a second dog with these steps.
Behind the Scenes at Fiddlehead Brewing—EatingWell's Next-Door Neighbor
Here's what it's like to have a brewery as a neighbor
