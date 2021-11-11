Rachel Roszmann

How to Store Apples
Video
Keep it simple. Learn the easy ways to keep your apples for short-term and long-term storage. We'll tell you how to store apples without refrigeration, how to store apples in the fridge, how to store apples in the freezer and more.
Advertisement
What Is White Asparagus?
Article
This unexpectedly pale spear isn't as strange as you think.
How to Store Avocados
Video
Learn how to store whole and cut avocados properly.
This Japanese radish deserves the spotlight
What Is Ube?
Article
We get to the root of purple desserts.
Chives vs. Green Onions
Article
Green onions and chives are not the same. Let's uncover the differences and when to use what.
How to Freeze Okra
Article
Learn how to freeze fresh okra with this easy step-by-step guide.
Advertisement
How to Store Cucumbers
Video
If you're stumped on how to store cucumbers, we can help.
What Is Pumpkin Puree?
Article
It's a little more complicated than you might think.