Rachael Moeller Gorman

Title: Contributor

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Education: Bachelor's degree in Biology with a concentration in Neuroscience, Williams College; Master's degree in Environmental Studies, Brown University

Expertise: Nutrition, biology, environmental science, neuroscience, food science and policy

- Winner of four James Beard Journalism Awards for EatingWell articles
- Experienced food and science writer

Experience

Rachael Moeller Gorman is an award-winning food and science writer with almost 20 years of experience. Her work has appeared in The Scientist, EatingWell, Good Housekeeping, Scientific American, Shape, Fitness, Men's Health and many other publications.

She has won four James Beard Journalism awards for her in-depth articles that dig into the research and tell the stories behind the science. All four were for articles she wrote for EatingWell.

Rachael has a bachelor's degree in biology and neuroscience from Williams College and a master's degree in environmental studies from Brown University. She has worked in several laboratories, including Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard University and the University of Vermont, and developed a deep understanding of how scientists conduct experiments, as well as an ability to read and understand research papers on nutrition, food policy and the environment. She writes the stories behind the science, enabling people to improve their health, lives and community.

In addition to the James Beard Journalism Awards, Rachael's work has been recognized extensively. Other awards include Winner, 2019 National Federation of Press Women Award; Winner, 2015 American Society of Journalists and Authors award; Winner, 2013 Endocrine Society Award of Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism; and many other recognitions.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
10 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Food Waste
Article
To stop throwing away food—and money—try some of these simple strategies at home.
Advertisement
5 Reasons Cheese Is Actually Good for Your Health
Video
It's the research we've all been waiting for: five amazing health benefits of cheese, according to science.
15 Ways to Eat Less Sugar—Without Missing It
Video
Looking to cut back? We have tips, tricks, recipes and more to help you cut down on sweets without the cravings.
10 Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Cut Out Sugar
Article
Turns out, there are some pretty *sweet* health benefits.
What's the Big Deal About Sugar? We Have Your Questions Answered
Video
Looking to reduce the amount of sugar you eat? (Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they are.) Here we explore the big debate on sugar and answer some popular questions.
Why Drink Water? How Water and Health Are Connected
Article
Find out how water impacts your health and your body.
Is Drinking Alcohol Bad for My Health?
Article
New research has us asking if alcohol is good or bad for us. Many experts still say occasional drinking is perfectly fine. Here's the science behind how alcohol affects our health and happiness.
Advertisement
Can You Avoid Developing Food Allergies? Here's What the Science Says
Video
Why are food allergies on the rise? We took a look at the latest science around the top food allergens.
Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet
Article
One woman's foray into a meatless approach to cooking.
Is Drinking Alcohol Bad for My Health?
Article
New research has us asking if alcohol is good or bad for us. Many experts still say occasional drinking is perfectly fine. Here's the science behind how alcohol affects our health and happiness.
Can You Avoid Developing Food Allergies? Here's What the Science Says
Video
Why are food allergies on the rise? We took a look at the latest science around the top food allergens.
Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet
Article
One woman's foray into a meatless approach to cooking.
What Is Causing the Food Allergy Boom?
Article
More people than ever before suffer from life-threatening food allergies. Will new research & treatments help reverse this trend?
Are Cage-Free Eggs Really Better?
Article
Everyone from McDonald's to Walmart is declaring their commitment to cage-free eggs. Is this huge change in how the United States produces eggs all it's cracked up to be?
Advertisement
What Are Food Labels You Can Trust? Sorting Helpful Claims from Ridiculous Ones on Nutrition Facts Panels & Packages
Article
You'll never read a food label or nutrition facts label the same way after you learn what food labels really mean
Heart of New Ulm Project: A Community's Quest to Eliminate Heart Attacks
Article
How the town of New Ulm joined together to lose weight, lower cholesterol levels and eat healthier.
EatingWell Interviews Robert Lustig on America's Obesity Epidemic
Article
We talk with Robert Lustig about the role of government in obesity issues, why sugar is addictive and how people can lose weight.
Can the Farm Bill Help Small Farms?
Article
Learn about one Congresswoman's plan to strengthen small farms, promote farmers' markets and help school lunch programs buy more food locally.
The Truth About Sugar
Article
What's good? What's bad? How much sugar is too much? Here's what the latest science says.
Can I Get Enough Protein If I Eat a Vegetarian Diet?
Article
Find out how much protein you really need and the best ways to get protein if you're not eating meat.
New Science Links Food and Happiness
Article
Joe Hibbeln, M.D., believes our diet is making us depressed, addicted and violent. He thinks he's found a simple solution.
Advertisement
Wise Hydration
Article
Avoid tooth damage from acidic drinks.
Good to Whoa!
Article
Helping kids put the brakes on unhealthy eating.
Cinnamon's Secret Health Benefit
Article
The popular spice may help regulate blood-glucose levels.
Does Total Fiber Intake Matter More Than The Fiber Source?
Article
Focus on total fiber, not the source.
Is Dieting a Brain Drain?
Article
Some weight-loss programs may impact memory.
How to Feed Your Mind
Article
More and more, studies are showing that what you eat can help your mind and memory, from infancy to old age.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com