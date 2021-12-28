Pooja Makhijani

Pooja Makhijani is a writer and editor in New Jersey. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, Real Simple, The Atlantic, WSJ.com, The Cut, Teen Vogue, Epicurious, Publishers Weekly, ELLE, Bon Appétit, The Kitchn, BuzzFeed and Catapult, among others. Her essay, "The Path to an American Dream, Paved in Vienna Fingers," was named Notable in The Best American Food Writing 2019.
Vegetarian Chili with Salad Beans
New!
This quick vegetarian chili relies on pantry ingredients like canned beans and canned tomato soup to create a fast and flavorful meal. Top with your favorite garnishes, such as jalapeños and avocado.
Advertisement
Tofu Tomato Curry
New!
Canned tomato soup is transformed into a creamy curry thanks to coconut milk, curry paste and fish sauce. Fresh lime juice adds acidity and cuts through the rich sauce.
Meatballs in Spiced Tomato Sauce
New!
Frozen meatballs save time and energy in this tasty weeknight main, while ground cumin and cinnamon amp up the flavor of canned tomato soup to create a fragrant sauce.
5 Ways to Use a Jar of Tikka Masala Sauce for a Quick, Easy Dinner
Article
From glazed salmon to baked eggs, try these recipes when you need dinner in a pinch.
22 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes to Help You Celebrate Diwali
Gallery
Diwali is a time for abundance, including celebratory meals with friends and family, and lots of sweet treats.
These Fluffy Idli with Coconut Chutney Are My Daughter's Favorite Breakfast Comfort Food
Article
This recipe for South Indian steamed rice-and-lentil cakes unites my daughter with both of her grandmothers.
Idli with Coconut Chutney
New!
Idli, steamed cakes made of fermented rice and lentils, are a South Indian staple. These fluffy, soft dumplings are one of my daughter's favorite breakfast foods. She eats them with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew. That's one traditional way to serve them, but idli can also be eaten with yogurt, ghee and sugar, or with coconut chutney. This idli recipe is adapted from my former mother-in-law's many emails and texts over the years. As with any fermented foods, making idli is a process. The times suggested in this recipe are just guidelines; use your senses (feel, smell) and your intuition as you work through the recipe. The coconut chutney recipe is adapted from my mother's. Learn more about the story behind this recipe in the article These Fluffy Idli with Coconut Chutney Are My Daughter's Favorite Breakfast Comfort Food.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com