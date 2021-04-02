Penelope Wall

Penelope Wall is EatingWell's digital content director. She has a bachelor's degree in English and studio art and a minor in French from Middlebury College. Growing up in Vermont with a Puerto Rican father and English mother, Penelope's exposure to different food traditions has always been quite varied and diverse. She spent a summer in college working on a small dairy farm, bottling milk and making cheese, butter, ice cream and yogurt. She's also traveled to France more than a half dozen times, including living there twice, and those experiences deeply impacted her outlook on enjoying good life and good food.


Penelope is a natural wine enthusiast and big supporter of the growing wine community in Vermont, where she lives. She is a nature lover and will try to get outdoors whenever she can with her husband and two kids. On the weekends you'll find them hiking, paddle boarding, traveling and snowboarding.

This Delicious American-Made Soju Is Low-ABV with No Added Sugar for Easy Drinking
Article
A self-described “lawyer-mom,” Yobo Soju founder Carolyn Kim and her husband, James Kumm, are making their mark in American soju—and doing good in their community by donating proceeds to help restaurants and food services impacted by COVID.
Advertisement
A Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu for the Whole Family
Article
Kids and grown-ups will love this easy dinner menu featuring heart-shaped fruit, pizza, salad and peanut butter chocolates.
Introducing LivingWell with Diabetes
Article
We've relaunched our Diabetes Diet Center to help you manage your diabetes deliciously every day.
The #1 Thing I'm Doing to Make Thanksgiving Feel Special This Year (Since I Can't Be with Family)
Article
My heirloom Thanksgiving will bring loved ones and family members to the table in spirit when we can't be together in person.
7 Mom-Approved Allergy-Friendly Halloween Treats You Can Buy on Amazon
Video
Trick-or-treating can still be as fun as it always was. Here are our favorite allergy-friendly candy picks, plus 8 tips for a safe and fun night from an allergy mom who gets it.
How One Woman Went from Making Wine in Her Bathtub to Producing Some of the Best Natural Wine in America
Article
La Garagista's Deirdre Heekin is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer. You can now buy her hard-to-find wines on the vineyard's online shop.
The Best Food-Storage Containers for Packing Kids' Lunch Boxes
Article
Our top picks for best lunch boxes and bentos, reusable storage bags & sandwich wraps & more.
3 Mother's Day Breakfast-in-Bed Ideas to Make Mom Feel Like a Queen
Article
Let Mom take the morning off and make her one of these menus—from beginner to advanced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
My Secret to Making the Best Gin & Tonics? It's All About the Tonic Water
Article
The secret to making the best gin and tonic recipe is the ingredients. Here are my recommendations for the best gin and best tonic water for making gin and tonics.
Food Gardening for Beginners
Article
Gardening newbie? Here's everything you need to know to grow your own vegetables.
Star Wars Food Ideas to Celebrate May the Fourth
Video
Awaken your force in the kitchen with these Star Wars-inspired treats and gadgets.
6 Easy Garden Projects to Do with Kids for Earth Day
Article
Earth Day is April 22. Looking for some easy Earth day activities for kids? Try one of these easy gardening projects.
Container Gardening Ideas for Growing Your Own Food in Small Spaces
Article
Short on space? Here's your one-stop shop for growing your own herbs, greens and vegetables in pots.
100-calorie summer treats to outsmart your cravings
Article
15 Easy Cooking Recipes for Kids to Make
Gallery
These healthy cooking recipes for kids are a good way to get kids in the kitchen and learn new skills.
Advertisement
A Delicious Allergy-Friendly Meal Everyone Will Love
Article
Free of the top eight allergens—milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, fish, soy and wheat—everyone will be able to enjoy this healthy meal, stress free!
Unique Gift Ideas for Your Friend Who Loves to Garden
Article
Our favorite gardening gifts for every budget—all under $100.
I Cooked My Family Vegetarian Dinners for 30 Days and Here's What Happened
Article
Serving up kid-friendly meatless meals for a month can be a delicious undertaking. Plus, it's healthier for you and the environment—and could save you money too.
6 Healthy Holiday Treats & Snacks to Make with Your Kids
Article
Festive recipe projects so easy, the kids can help make them! Try these healthier ideas to help curb the holiday sugar rush.
How to Throw an Amazing Cookie Swap (That Even Your Vegan and Gluten-Free Friends Can Enjoy)
Video
Tips for hosting a delicious allergy-friendly cookie exchange, plus recipe ideas and a helpful make-ahead checklist to help you get organized.
7-Day Healthy Dinner Plan for Picky Eaters
Article
A week of healthy meal ideas for kids (and grown-ups!) who won't eat anything.
How to Spiralize Cabbage for the Easiest Crowd-Pleasing Coleslaw
Article
Your spiralizer is the secret to fast, perfectly sliced cabbage. Use it to quickly and thinly slice an entire head of cabbage (and onion too!) for the easiest homemade slaw to feed a crowd.
Advertisement
How to Turn Cauliflower into a Juicy "Steak"
Article
The center cut of a head of cauliflower makes a great meaty-but-meatless stand-in for steak. See how to cut a cauliflower steak and get ideas for cooking it up into a satisfying vegetarian dinner.
All-Natural, Healthy Creamy Mac & Cheese in 25 Minutes
Article
This super-creamy stovetop mac & cheese is loaded with veggies plus gets an extra boost of fiber from whole-wheat pasta.
Healthy Party Ideas for Kids
Article
Your one-stop-shop for kid-friendly cake recipes, healthier party food recipes and party ideas for birthdays, celebrations and more.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com