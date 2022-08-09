Paula Forbes

Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa.
Advertisement
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner.
In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.