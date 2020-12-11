Paul Greenberg

Title: Contributor

Location: New York, New York

Education: Brown University

Expertise: Sustainability, seafood, climate change, diet, environment 

- Author of the New York Times bestseller Four Fish
- James Beard Award for Writing and Literature

Experience

Paul Greenberg is an award-winning freelance writer with more than 15 years' experience writing for The New York Times, National Geographic, The Guardian, Food & Wine, EatingWell and 20-plus other magazines and newspapers.

He is the author of six books on oceans, the environment and digital wellness, including the New York Times bestseller Four Fish, The Climate Diet and Goodbye Phone, Hello World.

He is the recipient of a James Beard Award for Writing and Literature, a Pew Fellowship in Marine Conservation, a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship and many other grants and awards.

He is a producer/writer and on-air talent for PBS Frontline and is often featured on NPR programs such as Fresh Air and All Things Considered. His TED talk, "The Four Fish We're Overeating—and What to Eat Instead)," has more than 1.6 million views to date.

He has been writer-in-residence with the Safina Center since 2013 and is currently an NYU professor of animal studies.

Paul resides at Manhattan's Ground Zero where he maintains a family, a terrace garden and a one-bottle-per year winery. He is a member of the Writers Guild of America East.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
A Complicated Battle in the Gulf of Maine Threatens to Take Lobster Off the Menu
Article
How can one of the most sustainable and profitable fisheries in the world survive when whale conservationists and green energy are against them?
Advertisement
7 Science-Backed Lessons We Learned From the Real Mediterranean Diet
Article
This storied heart-healthy diet was first studied the island of Crete. Learn what made their diet so healthy.
How Your Diet Contributes to Water Pollution
Article
From Vermont's Lake Champlain to rivers and oceans across the nation, our waterways are being overloaded with pollution running straight from our farms. What's at risk? Everything from clean drinking water and safe seafood to refreshing swimming holes.
How One Man's Foodscape on His Rooftop Garden Managed to Feed His Family
Article
Get ideas and plans for small garden spaces to grow your own food.
How Alaska Mining Could Impact the Wild Salmon Population
Article
In Alaska's Bristol Bay, the wild salmon fishery may be threatened by possible mining for copper and other minerals.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com