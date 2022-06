Paul Greenberg

: Contributor: New York, New York: Brown University: Sustainability, seafood, climate change, diet, environment- Author of the New York Times bestseller Four Fish- James Beard Award for Writing and LiteraturePaul Greenberg is an award-winning freelance writer with more than 15 years' experience writing for The New York Times, National Geographic, The Guardian, Food & Wine, EatingWell and 20-plus other magazines and newspapers.He is the author of six books on oceans, the environment and digital wellness, including the New York Times bestseller Four Fish, The Climate Diet and Goodbye Phone, Hello World.He is the recipient of a James Beard Award for Writing and Literature, a Pew Fellowship in Marine Conservation, a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship and many other grants and awards.He is a producer/writer and on-air talent for PBS Frontline and is often featured on NPR programs such as Fresh Air and All Things Considered. His TED talk, " The Four Fish We're Overeating—and What to Eat Instead )," has more than 1.6 million views to date.He has been writer-in-residence with the Safina Center since 2013 and is currently an NYU professor of animal studies.Paul resides at Manhattan's Ground Zero where he maintains a family, a terrace garden and a one-bottle-per year winery. He is a member of the Writers Guild of America East.