Patsy Jamieson

Title: Recipe Editor, Former Food Editor, Test Kitchen Director, Food Stylist

Location: Burlington, Vermont

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Toronto; Grand Diploma, Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne; Professional Certificate, Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne

Expertise: Healthy recipes, French cooking, baking

- Edited The Essential EatingWell Cookbook, finalist for a James Beard Award
- Numerous TV appearances including Good Morning America and Today

Experience

Patsy Jamieson is a culinary professional and published author with over three decades' experience in recipe publishing. She has a long history with EatingWell, where she has served as food editor, test kitchen director, food stylist and recipe editor. Prior to joining EatingWell, she was the test kitchen manager for Canadian Living.

Her recipes have been featured in EatingWell, Better Nutrition, Vegetarian Times, Cooking Club and other national and regional publications.

Patsy holds a Grand Diploma and Professional Certificate from Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne in Paris. She has appeared on numerous television shows, including Good Morning America, Today and Sara's Secrets. She developed recipes for Disease Free and Magic Foods (Reader's Digest) and is the author of Celebrating Herbs (Cooking Club of America) and Cooking for Health & Flavor (National Health & Wellness Club).

She is known for creating healthful recipes that don't compromise on flavor. She has a large and devoted following among cooks who value recipes that call for healthful ingredients and that can be counted on to work every time.

She has also served as a culinary instructor for OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at the University of Vermont.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach
New!
Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.
Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon
New!
This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
Chipotle Coleslaw
New!
Serve this slightly spicy slaw as a side—or topping—on taco night.
Easy Chicken Soup with Tortilla Crisps
New!
This hearty, richly flavored soup comes together easily, thanks to convenient frozen vegetables, canned beans, cooked chicken, and spices. Garnishes of crisp tortilla strips, creamy avocado, melting cheese, and fresh cilantro make this soup special.
Roast Chicken with Cider Gravy
New!
Tucking fresh herbs and garlic between the skin and the breast infuses the meat with flavor. We use thyme here, but you can also use fresh rosemary or parsley. If you have a rack, place the chicken on it to allow the hot air to circulate. You can also improvise a rack (as we do here) by setting the chicken on the neck and giblets.
3-Day Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan for Summer
Article
Set yourself up for three days of healthy eating with diabetes by preparing key ingredients ahead of time.
8 Basic Cooking Techniques Every Beginner Should Know
Article
With these techniques, you'll be creating your own recipes.
Food-Safety Tips for Cooking with a Crock Pot
Article
Is your slow cooker making you sick? These 8 tips will ensure you cook good-for-you food everytime you pull out your crock pot.
Greener Pastures: When It Comes to Beef, Is Grass-Fed Better?
Article
