Patsy Jamieson

: Recipe Editor, Former Food Editor, Test Kitchen Director, Food Stylist: Burlington, Vermont: Bachelor of Arts, University of Toronto; Grand Diploma, Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne; Professional Certificate, Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne: Healthy recipes, French cooking, baking- Edited The Essential EatingWell Cookbook, finalist for a James Beard Award- Numerous TV appearances including Good Morning America and TodayPatsy Jamieson is a culinary professional and published author with over three decades' experience in recipe publishing. She has a long history with EatingWell, where she has served as food editor, test kitchen director, food stylist and recipe editor. Prior to joining EatingWell, she was the test kitchen manager for Canadian Living.Her recipes have been featured in EatingWell, Better Nutrition, Vegetarian Times, Cooking Club and other national and regional publications.Patsy holds a Grand Diploma and Professional Certificate from Ecole de Cuisine La Varenne in Paris. She has appeared on numerous television shows, including Good Morning America, Today and Sara's Secrets. She developed recipes for Disease Free and Magic Foods (Reader's Digest) and is the author of Celebrating Herbs (Cooking Club of America) and Cooking for Health & Flavor (National Health & Wellness Club).She is known for creating healthful recipes that don't compromise on flavor. She has a large and devoted following among cooks who value recipes that call for healthful ingredients and that can be counted on to work every time.She has also served as a culinary instructor for OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at the University of Vermont.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us