Patsy Jamieson

Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.
This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
Serve this slightly spicy slaw as a side—or topping—on taco night.
This hearty, richly flavored soup comes together easily, thanks to convenient frozen vegetables, canned beans, cooked chicken, and spices. Garnishes of crisp tortilla strips, creamy avocado, melting cheese, and fresh cilantro make this soup special.
Tucking fresh herbs and garlic between the skin and the breast infuses the meat with flavor. We use thyme here, but you can also use fresh rosemary or parsley. If you have a rack, place the chicken on it to allow the hot air to circulate. You can also improvise a rack (as we do here) by setting the chicken on the neck and giblets.
Set yourself up for three days of healthy eating with diabetes by preparing key ingredients ahead of time.
With these techniques, you'll be creating your own recipes.
Is your slow cooker making you sick? These 8 tips will ensure you cook good-for-you food everytime you pull out your crock pot.