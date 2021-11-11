Paige Grandjean

These flavorful quinoa cakes can be pan-fried or air-fried for a crispy exterior. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or on top of leafy greens.
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.
These flaky and tender vegan biscuits are lightly crisp with a golden-brown bottom crust. Homemade vegan buttermilk made with oat milk and lemon juice adds tang, and vegan butter adds that distinctly buttery flavor. They're the perfect vehicle for your favorite jam!
This vegan quiche looks remarkably like the real thing with melty vegan mozzarella cheese and tofu giving the quiche an egglike texture. Tofu is a blank slate, absorbing the savory flavor of nutritional yeast, and turmeric adds color.
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.