Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races.