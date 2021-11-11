Paige Grandjean

Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races.
Crispy Quinoa Cakes
These flavorful quinoa cakes can be pan-fried or air-fried for a crispy exterior. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or on top of leafy greens.
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.
Vegan Biscuits
These flaky and tender vegan biscuits are lightly crisp with a golden-brown bottom crust. Homemade vegan buttermilk made with oat milk and lemon juice adds tang, and vegan butter adds that distinctly buttery flavor. They're the perfect vehicle for your favorite jam!
Vegan Quiche
This vegan quiche looks remarkably like the real thing with melty vegan mozzarella cheese and tofu giving the quiche an egglike texture. Tofu is a blank slate, absorbing the savory flavor of nutritional yeast, and turmeric adds color.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
