Novella Lui, RD, M.H.Sc.

Novella Lui is a registered dietitian and a nutrition and health writer. She is passionate about supporting others in building healthy relationships with food by sharing practical and easy-to-follow tips. Novella combines her interest in providing evidence-based nutrition and health education with food and culture through creating consumer-focused content for brands and publications. As a foodie and a globetrotter, she loves to seek new flavors and explore different cuisines. In her spare time, you can find her looking for hidden food gems and spending time outdoors hiking local trails.