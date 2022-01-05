Novella Lui, RD, M.H.Sc.

A young female adult lounges on a couch while wearing cozy clothing with blood cells in the background
A healthier heart and a healthier you begin with making lifestyle changes to lower triglycerides.
Pinto beans are highly nutritious, and provide a creamy texture and a nutty and earthy flavor. Here we take a deep dive into the pinto bean nutrition, health benefits of pinto beans and the potential drawbacks of eating pinto beans.
Whether you are feeling under the weather or want to get ahead of the changing temps, these teas are packed with antioxidants and immune-supporting compounds.
Milk is a widely consumed food in America. With the greater presence of organic food products in the supermarket aisles, should you be choosing organic milk? Learn more about the differences between organic milk and conventional milk from a registered dietitian.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. suffers a heart attack. The thought of experiencing one yourself sure is scary but thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do to help protect your heart.
Oats are whole grains that promote heart health and have the ability to reduce cholesterol levels. Find out the secret behind oats that make them the top food choice for lowering cholesterol.