Novella Lui, RD, M.H.Sc.

Novella Lui is a registered dietitian and a nutrition and health writer. She is passionate about supporting others in building healthy relationships with food by sharing practical and easy-to-follow tips. Novella combines her interest in providing evidence-based nutrition and health education with food and culture through creating consumer-focused content for brands and publications. As a foodie and a globetrotter, she loves to seek new flavors and explore different cuisines. In her spare time, you can find her looking for hidden food gems and spending time outdoors hiking local trails.
6 Mistakes You're Making When Trying to Lower Your Triglycerides
Video
A healthier heart and a healthier you begin with making lifestyle changes to lower triglycerides.
Are Pinto Beans Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Video
Pinto beans are highly nutritious, and provide a creamy texture and a nutty and earthy flavor. Here we take a deep dive into the pinto bean nutrition, health benefits of pinto beans and the potential drawbacks of eating pinto beans.
5 Best Teas to Support Your Immune System
Video
Whether you are feeling under the weather or want to get ahead of the changing temps, these teas are packed with antioxidants and immune-supporting compounds.
What's the Difference Between Organic and Regular Milk? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Article
Milk is a widely consumed food in America. With the greater presence of organic food products in the supermarket aisles, should you be choosing organic milk? Learn more about the differences between organic milk and conventional milk from a registered dietitian.
These 6 Things Could Make You More Likely to Have a Heart Attack, According to a Dietitian
Video
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. suffers a heart attack. The thought of experiencing one yourself sure is scary but thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do to help protect your heart.
The #1 Food to Lower Cholesterol, According to a Dietitian
Video
Oats are whole grains that promote heart health and have the ability to reduce cholesterol levels. Find out the secret behind oats that make them the top food choice for lowering cholesterol.
Is Sushi Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Video
Sushi dinners are delicious but are they healthy? Here, we break down the health benefits, plus what to look for and keep an eye on when it comes to eating sushi.
5 Habits to Break to Lower Cholesterol
Video
Making these changes can help keep your cholesterol levels in a healthy range.
