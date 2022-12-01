Noah Galuten
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: Los Angeles, California
Education: University of California, Los Angeles
Expertise: Recipe development, approachable sustainability, Texas BBQ, pasta
- Author of The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You
- Runs a YouTube cooking show
Experience
Noah Galuten is a chef, James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and host of the YouTube cooking show Don't Panic Pantry. He is the co-author of On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen, with Jeremy Fox, and Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul, with Kevin Bludso. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife (Iliza Shlesinger), daughter and small dog.
