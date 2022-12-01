Noah Galuten

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Los Angeles, California

Education: University of California, Los Angeles

Expertise: Recipe development, approachable sustainability, Texas BBQ, pasta
- Author of The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You
- Runs a YouTube cooking show

Experience

Noah Galuten is a chef, James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and host of the YouTube cooking show Don't Panic Pantry. He is the co-author of On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen, with Jeremy Fox, and Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul, with Kevin Bludso. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife (Iliza Shlesinger), daughter and small dog.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com