Title: Freelance Contributor
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Education: B.A. in Journalism with a double minor in English and Spanish, Mercer University; M.A. in Professional Writing, Kennesaw State University
Expertise: Travel, the American South, culture, history, food
- More than a decade of food and travel writing experience
- Author of two books on self-care and grief
Experience
Nneka M. Okona is a journalist and author based in Fort Worth, Texas. She uses her skills in reporting, interviewing and researching to create engaging narratives. Her writing interests include food, travel, culture, grief and the American South.
Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, National Geographic Traveler, Everyday Health, Well + Good, Allrecipes, Condé Nast Traveler, The Kitchn, Eater, Food & Wine and other publications and websites.
After receiving her B.A. in journalism and M.A. in professional writing, she spent time in Spain, where she worked as the Madrid City correspondent for Gogobot, as the North American Language & Culture assistant for Comunidad de Madrid, and as an English language instructor. While there, she began freelance travel writing for Travel + Leisure.
Returning to Atlanta, Nneka served as a freelance travel contributor for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Following the death of a close friend, Nneka's interests expanded to include self-care and grief. She is the author of two books: The Little Book of Self-Healing and Self-Care for Grief.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
