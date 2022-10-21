Nikhita Mahtani

Nikhita is a freelance writer specializing in food and interior design. She writes about home products and food items for Simply Recipes and has also written for several other publications including Women's Health, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, and CNN. Nikhita has worked as a writer and editor since 2014 and is an expert at finding the best, most reliable products online. She loves discovering new items to help make her life (and her readers' lives!) easier and has enjoyed a successful career in the digital space as both an editor and strategist