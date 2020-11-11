Puff pastry is the perfect balance of crunchy and buttery for tarts like this one. Serve this potato-leek tart as a first course or alongside roast turkey instead of mashed potatoes.
This healthy appetizer has a kick of heat thanks to dried chiles, while pancetta and vinegar brighten up the caramelized squash topping.
This apple custard pie is flavored with cardamom and saffron, a classic combination in many Indian sweets.
This chocolate hazelnut tart can be made ahead for a stunning holiday dessert. Top with whipped cream or crème fraîche to balance the rich filling.
Stuffed acorn squash is one of those recipes that can easily take center stage as a plant-based holiday entree or be served as a colorful side dish.
Preserved lemon dressing coats mixed greens for a salty-sour salad that all will love.
This make-ahead cranberry sauce recipe features chile and ponzu for a kick of heat and acidity.
Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.