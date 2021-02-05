Nicole A. Taylor
Pecans and Buttermilk in a Brooklyn Kitchen: My Food Journey from South to North
For many Black Americans, our personal food history begins with a robust larder.
Sweet Potato Dutch Baby
A Dutch baby is a puffy pancake. Over the years, they have gained popularity as an alternative to standard breakfast fare and as a stand-in for dinner rolls. In this recipe, boiled and mashed sweet potatoes lightly scent the Dutch baby—you can also substitute mashed roasted sweet potatoes. This would be excellent served alongside hearty beans, vegetable soup or cooked leafy greens. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Pecans and Buttermilk in a Brooklyn Kitchen: My Food Journey from South to North
