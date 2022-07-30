Nicole Hopper

This pretty plum torte is simple yet delicious with an orange-scented batter that complements sweet summer plums. This version uses spelt flour for a boost of fiber, and olive oil in place of butter to keep saturated fat in check.
This pretty apricot cobbler features tender biscuits that top sweet, jammy apricots sweetened with honey and flavored with ginger. It's a great dessert that makes the most of the early-summer stone fruit season.
This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.
These baked crab cakes are brimming with chunks of crabmeat and just enough fillers to hold them together. Not firmly packing the crabmeat helps them stay tender and flaky. They're perfect for a light, summery lunch.