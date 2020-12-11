Nicci Micco

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: Shelburne, Vermont

Education: M.S. in Nutrition and Food Sciences, University of Vermont; B.A. in English with minors in Biology and Personal Health and Wellness, Allegheny College

Expertise: Healthy eating, behavior change, nutrition, mindfulness, family-friendly meals

- 15+ years as a health journalist and writer
- Co-author of EatingWell 500-Calorie Dinners

Experience

Nicci Micco is a writer, content strategist, behavior-change expert and the co-author of EatingWell 500-Calorie Dinners. She has a master's degree in nutrition and food sciences with a focus in behavior modification, and is a RYT-500 yoga and meditation instructor.

She is a health journalist and behavior-change expert who has spent nearly two decades creating content, experiences and products that help people eat healthier, move more and feel less stressed.

Nicci began her career in magazines, working as an on-staff health editor and as a contributing writer for national publications including More, EatingWell, Cooking Light, Self, YM, Glamour, Fitness and Parents. She spent six years directing nutrition content for EatingWell before transitioning to a role where she was the architect of interactive content experiences and meal plans designed to help people develop eating, exercise and self-care patterns to manage and prevent health conditions.

In 2016, she began teaching yoga and meditation and eventually began mentoring yoga teachers in training. In 2018, Nicci joined Mamava—a start-up with the mission to create a healthier society through infrastructure and support for breastfeeding—to lead content and marketing.

 About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
