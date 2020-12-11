Naz Deravian

Stock up your Iranian-inspired spice cabinet to brighten up a simple butternut squash soup for your Thanksgiving feast.
Advertisement
Gondi, an Iranian Jewish chicken meatball soup, is made with nutrient-rich chickpea flour for a tender and satisfying meatball.
Maman's chair at our kitchen table is empty, but she's always by my side as I prepare the Iranian eggplant and tomato stew yatimcheh.
Yatimcheh is a comforting, economical and easy-to-prepare Iranian vegetarian stew of eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. This dish can be prepared year-round but is particularly flavorful with sweet late-summer tomatoes and eggplant. Serve yatimcheh with flatbread, like lavash or sangak, or rice, with a side of fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil or green onions, and plain yogurt. Read more about the author's connection to the recipe in Even Though We're Miles Apart, My Mother Still Guides Me at My Stove.
This Winter Solstice welcome back the light with an Iranian-style pomegranate dessert