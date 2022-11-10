Nate Lemuel

Title: Photographer



Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico



Education: Shiprock High School Diploma



Expertise: Photography

- Self-taught photographer

- Photographed various events, companies and organizations

- Creative Futures Collective alumni certification



Experience



Nate Lemuel first picked up a camera at the age of 10, taking pictures from the back seat of their parents' car, and then turned it into a career. Largely self-taught with some guidance from many mentors and teachers, Nate has created their own brand and aesthetic as a visual artist. They take photos for companies and highlight their community of Indigenous folks. Joining Creative Futures Collective and working with local community centers (like Albuquerque Area Indian Health Board, Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, and Partnership for Community Action) have helped Nate hone their craft and understand how to navigate the photography industry.