Natasha Amar

Sai bhaji means "green vegetable" in Sindhi, the language spoken by people who are native to the Sindh region of modern-day Pakistan or have roots in ancient settlements by the Indus River. (Many Sindhis left what became Pakistan for India after the country was partitioned, or are part of the Indian diaspora.) One of the easier Sindhi recipes, this flavorful blend of legumes and vegetables allows plenty of room to improvise with just about any vegetable you have on hand. It's traditionally served with Sindhi-style rice, cooked with caramelized onions and garam masala, or steamed white rice, and aloo tuk (spicy double-fried potato slices). Or you can simmer it longer so it's thick enough to serve with rotis.