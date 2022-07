Natasha Amar

: Writer: Dubai, United Arab Emirates: B.A. in Commerce, Accounting, University of Mumbai; Master's in Applied Finance and Banking, University of Wollongong in Dubai: Travel, food, hotels, lifestyle, personalities, culture, mental health- Widely published travel, food and lifestyle writer- Accomplished solo travelerNatasha Amar is a writer and photographer based in Dubai with over eight years of experience covering travel, food, mental health, lifestyle and personalities. Her work has appeared in Lonely Planet, Afar, National Geographic Traveler UK, EatingWell, Whetstone Magazine, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Waldorf Astoria Magazine, Departures, SilverKris and other publications.A financial analyst-turned-writer, Natasha's writing career began when she started traveling solo in her mid-20s. What started as a love of travel and a travel blog evolved into a curiosity for and tendency to dive deeply into topics such as food, culture, art, lifestyle and more, around the world.A travel blogger and content creator, she writes about responsible tourism, adventure travel and solo female travel, among other topics. She uses the power of storytelling to help brands and destinations reach the right audiences. Whether it's through the lens of travel, culture, art or food, it's people who are at the heart of the stories she's most proud of.A third-culture kid raised in Dubai, Natasha is a local expert when it comes to navigating places and cultures in the Middle East.She is editor in chief of her blog, The Boho Chica, and a media member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Society of American Travel Writers.She was recognized as one of the Hot 100/Most Influential Asians in the UAE by Masala Magazine and has appeared as an on-air guest for Thai TV.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us