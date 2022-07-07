Natasha Amar

Title: Writer

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Education: B.A. in Commerce, Accounting, University of Mumbai; Master's in Applied Finance and Banking, University of Wollongong in Dubai

Expertise: Travel, food, hotels, lifestyle, personalities, culture, mental health

- Widely published travel, food and lifestyle writer
- Accomplished solo traveler

Experience

Natasha Amar is a writer and photographer based in Dubai with over eight years of experience covering travel, food, mental health, lifestyle and personalities. Her work has appeared in Lonely Planet, Afar, National Geographic Traveler UK, EatingWell, Whetstone Magazine, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Waldorf Astoria Magazine, Departures, SilverKris and other publications.

A financial analyst-turned-writer, Natasha's writing career began when she started traveling solo in her mid-20s. What started as a love of travel and a travel blog evolved into a curiosity for and tendency to dive deeply into topics such as food, culture, art, lifestyle and more, around the world.

A travel blogger and content creator, she writes about responsible tourism, adventure travel and solo female travel, among other topics. She uses the power of storytelling to help brands and destinations reach the right audiences. Whether it's through the lens of travel, culture, art or food, it's people who are at the heart of the stories she's most proud of.

A third-culture kid raised in Dubai, Natasha is a local expert when it comes to navigating places and cultures in the Middle East.

She is editor in chief of her blog, The Boho Chica, and a media member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Society of American Travel Writers.

She was recognized as one of the Hot 100/Most Influential Asians in the UAE by Masala Magazine and has appeared as an on-air guest for Thai TV.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
I Didn't Know How to Tell My Father I Loved Him. So I Learnt to Make Sai Bhaji
Article
When my mother passed away, I did the only thing I could think of to connect with my father—cook.
Advertisement
Sai Bhaji (Chana Dal with Spinach & Vegetables)
1
Sai bhaji means "green vegetable" in Sindhi, the language spoken by people who are native to the Sindh region of modern-day Pakistan or have roots in ancient settlements by the Indus River. (Many Sindhis left what became Pakistan for India after the country was partitioned, or are part of the Indian diaspora.) One of the easier Sindhi recipes, this flavorful blend of legumes and vegetables allows plenty of room to improvise with just about any vegetable you have on hand. It's traditionally served with Sindhi-style rice, cooked with caramelized onions and garam masala, or steamed white rice, and aloo tuk (spicy double-fried potato slices). Or you can simmer it longer so it's thick enough to serve with rotis.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com