Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D.

Title: Writer

Location: New York, New York

Education: B.A., Boston University; M.S. in Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Teachers College, Columbia University

Expertise: Nutrition, food, sports nutrition, plant-based eating

- Creator of Greenletes nutrition platform
- Registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and plant-based nutrition 

Experience

Natalie Rizzo, M.S., RD, is a New York-based media dietitian, food and nutrition writer, national spokesperson and owner of Greenletes, a successful plant-based sports nutrition blog and podcast. Natalie has bylines in many national publications, including Shape, Runner's World, Verywell Fit, Bicycling, Diabetic Living and Prevention.

In her work as a nutrition spokesperson, she frequently appears in television segments and is quoted as a nutrition expert in top-tier national publications. Natalie is passionate about simplifying complicated sports nutrition information for everyday athletes, and she's dedicated to teaching them how eat more plants.

Her Greenletes sports nutrition website contains weekly nutrition videos, vegan and vegetarian recipes and sports nutrition articles. She also maintains several flourishing and growing social media sites.

Natalie speaks on the national level about a variety of nutrition and fitness topics. She also works with athletes on an individual basis to hone their nutrition and maximize performance. In addition, she collaborates with brand partners to create unique and engaging sponsored content, such as original recipes, social media posts, unique videos, press materials and presentations. 

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
