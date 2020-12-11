Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D.

What does collagen do and should you be eating it? Learn more about the benefits of collagen for your skin and more.
Advertisement
Does turmeric deserve its super-healthy reputation? Here's what science says about turmeric for inflammation, how to use turmeric and the benefits of this popular spice.
Find out more about what an anti-inflammatory diet, which foods to eat and avoid on the anti-inflammatory diet and if it's a good choice for you.
Overwhelmed by the snack aisle? Use this guidance to help you choose healthy snacks for diabetes, plus find our top snack food picks .
What foods to eat and avoid to help with diverticulitis and diverticulosis.