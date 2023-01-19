Natalie Jesionka
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: Middlesex, New Jersey
Education: M.S. in Global Affairs, Rutgers University
- B.A. in Journalism, Rutgers University
- Ph.D. in Sociology, The New School
Expertise: Food traditions, diaspora food, first-generation recipes
- Executive director at the PRIZM Project
- Served as a Fulbright Scholar in Thailand
Experience
Natalie Jesionka writes about food and community. Her work has been featured in the Toronto Star and National Post. She founded the PRIZM Project, a global human rights education organization for young women, as an undergraduate at Rutgers University. She's traveled around the world to research and report on human rights issues.
