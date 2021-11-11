Natalia B. Roxas

The Citrus Fruit Calamansi Adds a Burst of Bright Flavor to Filipino Bistek Tagalog, Cocktails and More
Use this hybrid between a kumquat and a mandarin orange in savory and sweet dishes, including bistek Tagalog and a juicy cocktail.
In this savory Filipino beef-and-onion dish, bistek Tagalog (also simply called beef steak), calamansi juice tenderizes the beef and makes it more flavorful. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, is also called calamondin or Philippine lime and tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. Serve with steamed rice.
This quick and easy cocktail showcases the refreshing zing of calamansi, aka calamondin or Philippine lime. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. This recipe makes enough syrup for 4 cocktails and the syrup can be made ahead. For a nonalcoholic version, simply leave out the gin.
Arroz caldo, a bowl of comforting rice porridge seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The porridge can have a variety of toppings, such as hard- or soft-boiled eggs, crispy tofu, crispy garlic bits or crispy shallots, lime, lemon, nutritional yeast and so much more. For a change of pace, you can swap cubed smoked tofu for the chicken. Quinoa, wild rice, cauliflower rice and other grains can also be substituted for the jasmine rice. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful porridge. Serve this easy and healthy ginger-garlic rice porridge with love as my mother would always do.
Two Healthy Takes on Pancit—a Filipino Noodle Dish That Traveled Far and Brings Joy to Our Hearts
Pancit has been in our food history, a dish that brings a smile as it reminds me of joyous memories in my life.
Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.