Natalia B. Roxas

Natalia Roxas, a Filipina American creative based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a founder of Filipino Kitchen. She is currently an apprentice of the Katao School of Living Traditions under the teachings of Lane Wilcken, a cultural tattoo practitioner. Natalia provides strategic direction for Filipino Kitchen and Katao School of Living Traditions, and is a founder and creator of Palayok Designs. She is the primary architect of Kultura Festival, a Filipino American food and arts festival. Natalia is a food, travel and culture photographer; she's responsible for the photography that appears on Filipino Kitchen's Instagram account, and her work has been celebrated most recently by the Field Museum and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and published in EatingWell and Teen Vogue, among other magazines. She is a graduate of Full Sail University and the Feet In Two Worlds podcasting program. Her work and photography can be found on the Katao School of Living Traditions website, Lane Wilcken's social media and on her personal Instagram.
The Citrus Fruit Calamansi Adds a Burst of Bright Flavor to Filipino Bistek Tagalog, Cocktails and More
Video
Use this hybrid between a kumquat and a mandarin orange in savory and sweet dishes, including bistek Tagalog and a juicy cocktail.
Advertisement
Bistek Tagalog
New!
In this savory Filipino beef-and-onion dish, bistek Tagalog (also simply called beef steak), calamansi juice tenderizes the beef and makes it more flavorful. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, is also called calamondin or Philippine lime and tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. Serve with steamed rice.
Calamansi Rickey Cocktail
New!
This quick and easy cocktail showcases the refreshing zing of calamansi, aka calamondin or Philippine lime. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. This recipe makes enough syrup for 4 cocktails and the syrup can be made ahead. For a nonalcoholic version, simply leave out the gin.
Arroz Caldo
New!
Arroz caldo, a bowl of comforting rice porridge seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The porridge can have a variety of toppings, such as hard- or soft-boiled eggs, crispy tofu, crispy garlic bits or crispy shallots, lime, lemon, nutritional yeast and so much more. For a change of pace, you can swap cubed smoked tofu for the chicken. Quinoa, wild rice, cauliflower rice and other grains can also be substituted for the jasmine rice. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful porridge. Serve this easy and healthy ginger-garlic rice porridge with love as my mother would always do.
Two Healthy Takes on Pancit—a Filipino Noodle Dish That Traveled Far and Brings Joy to Our Hearts
Article
Pancit has been in our food history, a dish that brings a smile as it reminds me of joyous memories in my life.
Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash
1
Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
Filipino Pancit Bihon
1
This healthy version of the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon has plenty of vegetables, along with chicken and pork. And since it comes together in about a half-hour, this traditional party food can do double duty as an easy weeknight dinner.
Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)
2
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Bowl of This Filipino Chicken-Garlic Soup Is Like a Hug from My Grandma
Article
Warm up with a bowl of tinola.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com