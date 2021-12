Natalia B. Roxas

Natalia Roxas, a Filipina American creative based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a founder of Filipino Kitchen. She is currently an apprentice of the Katao School of Living Traditions under the teachings of Lane Wilcken, a cultural tattoo practitioner. Natalia provides strategic direction for Filipino Kitchen and Katao School of Living Traditions, and is a founder and creator of Palayok Designs. She is the primary architect of Kultura Festival, a Filipino American food and arts festival. Natalia is a food, travel and culture photographer; she's responsible for the photography that appears on Filipino Kitchen's Instagram account , and her work has been celebrated most recently by the Field Museum and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and published in EatingWell and Teen Vogue, among other magazines. She is a graduate of Full Sail University and the Feet In Two Worlds podcasting program. Her work and photography can be found on the Katao School of Living Traditions website, Lane Wilcken's social media and on her personal Instagram.