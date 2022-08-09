Nancy Harmon Jenkins

In this healthy Italian vegetable side recipe, garlic, olives and olive oil tone down broccoli rabe's bitterness a bit. Serve with your favorite Italian pasta, chicken or steak.
Advertisement
For this healthy rabbit stew recipe, lean rabbit or chicken thighs are cooked with tons of vegetables and flavorful olives and capers. For the sweet-and-sour flavor, a red-wine vinegar and honey reduction is added at the end. Serve with crusty bread to sop up the delicious sauce.
The olive, caper and tomato-based sauce in this healthy fish stew recipe gives this very traditional Italian dish tons of flavor. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way