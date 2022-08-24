Nadia Hassani
Title: Contributor
Location: Rural northeast Pennsylvania
Education: Master's degree in Middle Eastern Studies, with a minor in French literature and international public law, University of Bonn, Germany
Expertise: International cuisines, gardening for food and edible landscaping, bread-baking, home food preservation, canning
Experience
Nadia Hassani is a food writer with a passion for fresh, preferably locally grown foods, as well as for digging up the fascinating stories behind dishes from different countries and cultures.
Nadia's career as a food writer started with her writing Spoonfuls of Germany, a cookbook about the regional cuisines of her native Germany that was first published in 2004. A copywriter, editor and translator by trade, Nadia gradually turned her passion for food, cooking and gardening into a career. She now works full-time as an independent food and gardening writer and editor.
In addition to having worked as a recipe editor, translator and writer for Allrecipes International for 13 years, being fluent in several languages and having lived in several countries gave Nadia in-depth knowledge of many cuisines and cultures as well as the ability to turn foreign dishes into easy-to-follow, accessible recipes for home cooks.
She was included as one of 75 cooks and chefs featured in The Immigrant Cookbook (Interlink Publishing, 2017). Her work has been featured in Saveur, Fig Bethlehem, Food52 and elsewhere.
Nadia was certified as a Master Gardener in 2006 and has volunteered as a Master Food Preserver since 2021.
