Mila Clarke

Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.
Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this tasty bowl makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. With a handful of healthy ingredients, like instant brown rice, heart-healthy salmon and lots of crunchy veggies, you'll have a filling and flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. Looking to cut down on carbs? Try swapping in riced cauliflower in place of the brown rice.
These mini pizzas are a quick and healthy way to enjoy this classic dish. Packed with plenty of veggies, and using a quick homemade sauce and dough, you get a complete meal and a perfect pizza portion that also works great as an option for leftovers.
This one-pan meal packs in lots of plant-based protein and flavor thanks to beans and quinoa, while a creamy lemon-garlic dressing completes the dish.
This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
A complex marinade including ginger, lime, cinnamon and habaneros makes these oven-baked drumsticks delightfully savory with a spicy kick. A simple cabbage slaw, which comes together in minutes, is the perfect accompaniment.
Keeping these frozen foods in your kitchen means you'll always have what you need to make a healthy meal or snack.
We love a good store-bought snack as much as the next person, but when you have diabetes it sometimes makes more sense to make it yourself. Here are the top diabetes-friendly snacks we like to meal-prep ourselves, instead of buying, for better blood sugar.