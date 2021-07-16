Mila Clarke Buckley

Mila Clarke Buckley is an author, speaker, diabetes advocate and founder of HangryWoman.com. Hangry Woman aims to take away the shame and stigma that comes with a diabetes diagnosis and covers topics like diabetes management, cooking and self-care from the perspective of someone living with the chronic condition. Mila lives in Houston, Texas with her husband and two pups.
Easy Jamaican Jerk Chicken Legs with Cabbage Slaw
A complex marinade including ginger, lime, cinnamon and habaneros makes these oven-baked drumsticks delightfully savory with a spicy kick. A simple cabbage slaw, which comes together in minutes, is the perfect accompaniment.
7 Best Diabetes-Friendly Frozen Foods to Keep Stocked in Your Kitchen
Keeping these frozen foods in your kitchen means you'll always have what you need to make a healthy meal or snack.
Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies
Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.
