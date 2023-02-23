Mickey Lyons, M.A.

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Detroit, Michigan



Education: M.A. in English Language and Literature, Boston College



Expertise: Cocktail history, food history, bars, food writing, recipe writing

- Author of two history books



Experience



Mickey Lyons is a Detroit-based author, historian and writer. Her work focuses on the intersections of culture, congregation, food and drink. Her writing has been published in NBC News, Eater, World Literature Today and Punch. She's carved out a niche in the social and material history of bars and alcohol—or, as she likes to call it, barchaeology.



Mickey is passionate about history—especially Detroit history—and has given lectures at historical societies, private clubs, museums and libraries. She is the author of two history books: Wicked Detroit: The Scoundrels and Charlatans Who Founded Detroit and City on a Still: Detroit During Prohibition (forthcoming).