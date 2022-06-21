Education: B.A.Sc. in Nutrition and Food, Ryerson University; BFA in Visual Arts, York University
Expertise: Culturally inclusive nutrition, East Asian nutrition, myth-busting nutrition information
- Founder of Nutrition Artist website and brand - 75+ TV appearances as a nutrition expert over 6 years
Experience
Michelle Jaelin is a TV and media nutrition expert, licensed registered dietitian, speaker and Asian food and culture content creator. She is also a writer whose work has appeared in EatingWell, York Life Markham and Canadian Food Focus, Livestrong.com and Best Health, among other publications and websites. She brings her unique training, with degrees in both food and nutrition and visual arts, to her full-time creative brand, nutritionartist.com.
Michelle is a lifelong artist and media registered dietitian, as well as a former heritage educator and art and cooking instructor. She bridges her training in the arts with nutrition science as a media dietitian for television, print, podcast, radio and digital media. As a diverse dietitian, she focuses on Asian and cultural food, making nutrition inclusive for marginalized identities and people of color.
A popular Canadian TV nutrition expert, Michelle has been featured on national shows such as CTV's The Social, Breakfast Television and numerous local TV stations.
A dynamic and passionate speaker, Michelle is a past TEDx speaker and has spoken at several conferences sharing her expertise as both a creative entrepreneur and advocate for decolonizing nutrition and culturally inclusive practice. Her hope is always for her audience to leave with actionable tips for better health or knowledge to help create a better world.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.