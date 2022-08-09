Michael Solomonov

Walnuts, red onion and dill make this roasted beet salad recipe a fantastic accompaniment to chicken or topping for hummus. If you can't find beets with greens attached, use 1 pound of beets and 8 ounces of chard leaves.
Asparagus and pomegranate seeds are a fun addition to this easy tabbouleh recipe. Serve this healthy whole-grain side with chicken kebabs, tzatziki and pita bread for a Middle Eastern-inspired dinner.
The cilantro- and lemon-laced tahini sauce is a perfect bold partner for potatoes in this Middle-Eastern-style potato salad recipe. The green tahini sauce is also great tossed with roasted carrots or broccoli.
This slow-cooked tomato sauce recipe takes a little time but yields incredible results. Use it as a topping for chicken or salmon, stir it into a soup or stew, or use it as the base for an amazing pasta sauce.