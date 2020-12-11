Michael Lynch, M.S., RDN, CDE, ACSM-RCEP

Education: B.A. in Sports and Exercise Science, Western Washington University; B.A. in Exercise Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism, Washington State University; M.A. in Exercise Physiology with a minor in Psychology of Sport and Performance, Western Washington University
Expertise: Nutrition, behavior change, exercise physiology, diabetes, healthy weight loss
- Owns Nutrition with Heart, a nutrition and lifestyle wellness company - Expert on developing a healthy relationship with food
Experience
Michael Lynch, RDN, ACSM-CEP, CDCES, CHWC, brings a unique background and range of education and experiences to his work. He has lived with a chronic illness, type 1 diabetes, for more than two decades while developing himself as a lifestyle practitioner spanning several academic fields.
Michael's work has been published in the Journal of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitationand Prevention, the American College of Sports Medicine's Health and Fitness Journal, EatingWell, Diabetic Living, Diabetes Forecast and many other magazines, and he has appeared on multiple news program segments highlighting healthy eating.
Facilitating a healthy relationship with food and learning to eat with joy is Michael's specialty, and his hope is that as the positivity and celebration with food is practiced, so too are healthy experiences and a healthy diet that is positive and enjoyable. Cultivating this practice is his specialty.
Michael is the owner of Nutrition with Heart, a nutrition and lifestyle wellness company in Washington state that offers primary nutrition counseling with support and guidance on how to have a nourishing and healthful diet in today's modern world. Nutrition with Heart offers a range of services from nutrition counseling to fitness and lifestyle activity guidance and coaching, diabetes education and facilitation of lifestyle wellness.
Michael is a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a clinical exercise physiologist with the American College of Sports Medicine, a certified diabetes care and education specialist with the American Association of Diabetes Care Specialists and a certified health and wellness coach with Wellcoaches.
He brands himself as a facilitator of lifestyle wellness, and he is well-versed in nutrition, exercise and metabolism, and currently serves as the only registered dietitian nutritionist and registered clinical exercise physiologist in Washington state. Michael has passion for each of his professional areas of study and is a regional and national leader and contributor in the fields of nutrition, exercise, diabetes and behavior modification.
He is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American College of Sports Medicine.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.