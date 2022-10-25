Micah Siva

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: San Francisco, California



Education: B.S. in nutrition and dietetics, Acadia University;



Certificate in health and culinary arts, Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts



Expertise: Nutrition, cooking, Jewish cuisine

-10+ years developing recipes

-Co-authored 1, 2, 3, Nosh with Me, a counting book for children to celebrate cultural Jewish foods

-Contributor to national and local Jewish publications



Experience



Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef specializing in modern Jewish cuisine. After obtaining a Certificate of Culinary Arts from the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York, she completed her dietetic education and training in Canada and the U.K. Through her personal blog, Nosh with Micah, she shares Jewish-inspired, plant-forward recipes with a focus on whole foods. Micah's robust knowledge of nutrition and culinary arts helps her develop recipes that taste delicious within dietary guidelines, parameters and requirements. She is a contributor to EatingWell, Simply Recipes, Tablet Magazine, J News, VegNews and San Diego Jewish Journal.