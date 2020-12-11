Micaela Young, M.S.
3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Spring
Article
Quick and delicious spring meals to help take the guesswork out of healthy eating for diabetes.
Health Benefits of Ginger
Article
There are many health claims made about ginger, but are they true? Read on to see what ginger can do, plus yummy ways to prepare this aromatic spice.
How Viola Davis' Prediabetes Diagnosis Inspired Her to Help Others
Article
The actress and producer opens up about her prediabetes diagnosis and what she learned from narrating the new diabetes documentary A Touch of Sugar.
5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer
Article
Enjoy fresh summer flavors (dessert included) with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan.
The Best Hydration Packs for Outdoor Exercise, According to Our Editors
Article
Stay hydrated on-the-go with these versatile packs.
Easy 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan to Keep You Cool This Summer
Video
Your diabetes-friendly meal plan for summer.
How to Prepare for an Emergency When You Have Diabetes
Article
Stock a diabetes-specific first-aid kit with this expert-approved checklist and tips.
How to Get Financial Help with Diabetes Supplies
Article
Budget stretched thin? Check out these helpful tips and resources.
Simple 3-Step Resistance Band Workout for Strength
Article
Small and lightweight, bands make it easy to fit in a muscle-building workout without a lot of space or equipment. Get started with this under-20-minute routine.
How Professional Long Jumper Kate Hall Manages Her Diabetes While Training for the Olympics
Article
Although the Olympics were postponed until 2021, Hall is as motivated as ever.
4 Tips to Sleep Your Way to Healthier Blood Sugar
Video
Feel refreshed and keep your blood sugar in check with this tips for a better night's sleep.
Your Guide to Summer Safety for Diabetes
Article
It's the season of BBQs, picnics, sunshine and getting in the water. Don't miss a beat (or the beach!) with these healthy strategies.
This Is How Much Protein You Need to Eat Every Day
Video
Have you ever wondered "how much protein do I need"? Daily protein intake requirements aren't one-size-fits-all. Here's how to calculate how much you need, how much is too much and who needs more.
15-Minute Strength Workout for Diabetes
Article
A total body workout in just 15 minutes.
Can You Eat Carbs When You Have Diabetes?
Video
Are carbs the enemy? We have your questions, answered.
Home Yoga Sequence to Improve Strength and Flexibility
Article
A gentle way to take a moment for you.
5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall
Article
Lose weight while keeping your blood sugar in check with this 5-day meal plan for diabetes.
Your Guide to Working More Movement Into Your Day
Article
Moving throughout the day is just as important as setting aside time to exercise. Here's how to fit it all in.
What Is Resistant Starch?
Video
This carb actually helps you slim down. Learn what foods to find it in and how much you should be eating.
Should You Do an Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse?
Video
A hard look at the science around apple cider vinegar benefits for weight loss, heart health and blood sugar. Plus, is there a healthy way to add this drink to your diet?
How Working Out Impacts Your Blood Sugar When You Have Diabetes
Article
Working muscles are sugar-burning powerhouses. Here's how one bout of physical activity impacts your blood glucose, even hours after you stop sweating.
Diabetes-Friendly Easy Plate Method Dinners
Article
Follow the "plate method" to create healthy balanced diabetes friendly meals—no measuring or calorie counting needed.
The Effect of Plastics on Your Health and the Environment
Article
Plastic is surprisingly hard to avoid. It's in our water bottles, food packaging and storage containers. It's even in our clothing. Now we're left to sort out its impact on the environment and our health.
What Is Fatty Liver Disease?
Article
Here's what you need to know about fatty liver disease including what causes it and what to eat to prevent it.
Natural Ways to Lower Blood Pressure
Article
Here are some medication-free strategies to lower your blood pressure.
