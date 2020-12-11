Micaela Young, M.S.

Quick and delicious spring meals to help take the guesswork out of healthy eating for diabetes.
There are many health claims made about ginger, but are they true? Read on to see what ginger can do, plus yummy ways to prepare this aromatic spice.
The actress and producer opens up about her prediabetes diagnosis and what she learned from narrating the new diabetes documentary A Touch of Sugar.
Enjoy fresh summer flavors (dessert included) with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan.
Stay hydrated on-the-go with these versatile packs.
Your diabetes-friendly meal plan for summer.
Stock a diabetes-specific first-aid kit with this expert-approved checklist and tips.
Budget stretched thin? Check out these helpful tips and resources.
Small and lightweight, bands make it easy to fit in a muscle-building workout without a lot of space or equipment. Get started with this under-20-minute routine.
Although the Olympics were postponed until 2021, Hall is as motivated as ever.
Feel refreshed and keep your blood sugar in check with this tips for a better night's sleep.
It's the season of BBQs, picnics, sunshine and getting in the water. Don't miss a beat (or the beach!) with these healthy strategies.
Have you ever wondered "how much protein do I need"? Daily protein intake requirements aren't one-size-fits-all. Here's how to calculate how much you need, how much is too much and who needs more.
A total body workout in just 15 minutes.
Are carbs the enemy? We have your questions, answered.
A gentle way to take a moment for you.
Lose weight while keeping your blood sugar in check with this 5-day meal plan for diabetes.
Moving throughout the day is just as important as setting aside time to exercise. Here's how to fit it all in.
This carb actually helps you slim down. Learn what foods to find it in and how much you should be eating.
A hard look at the science around apple cider vinegar benefits for weight loss, heart health and blood sugar. Plus, is there a healthy way to add this drink to your diet?
Working muscles are sugar-burning powerhouses. Here's how one bout of physical activity impacts your blood glucose, even hours after you stop sweating.
Follow the "plate method" to create healthy balanced diabetes friendly meals—no measuring or calorie counting needed.
Plastic is surprisingly hard to avoid. It's in our water bottles, food packaging and storage containers. It's even in our clothing. Now we're left to sort out its impact on the environment and our health.
Here's what you need to know about fatty liver disease including what causes it and what to eat to prevent it.
Here are some medication-free strategies to lower your blood pressure.
