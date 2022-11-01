Melissa K. Nelson

This Nonprofit is Providing Native American Communities With Access to Nutrient-Dense, Culturally Affirming Foods—and It's Helping People Eat Healthier
Article
The Cultural Conservancy supports Native Americans in eating well, indigenous style, by focusing on the protection and revitalization of Indigenous cultures and ancestral lands.
Advertisement
Chokecherries are native to North America and grow on a shrub that belongs to the rose family. The astringent cherries are commonly made into jellies, preserves and syrups. Here, the syrup glazes wild salmon, is incorporated into the sauce and dots the final plate. This recipe is part of our spotlight, There's a Movement to Revitalize Indigenous Cuisines and Knowledge—Here's Why That Matters.