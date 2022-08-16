- Host of Hormonally Yours with The Hormone Dietitian podcast - Author of A Balanced Approach to PCOS cookbook
Experience
Melissa Groves Azzaro, RDN, LD, has five-plus years of experience as a writer, speaker, recipe developer and registered dietitian. She is a contributing writer for EatingWell, and her work has appeared in Healthline and VeryWell. She is the CEO of The Hormone Dietitian LLC and an expert in women's health and hormones. She's an award-winning integrative and functional dietitian with a background in marketing.
Melissa is the author of the cookbook A Balanced Approach to PCOS and host of the podcast Hormonally Yours with The Hormone Dietitian.
In her virtual private practice and online courses, she has helped thousands of women identify and address the root causes of their polycystic ovary syndrome, infertility and hormone imbalances to regain regular, symptom-free periods and optimize fertility naturally using a food-first approach.
She is the current chair of Dietitians in Integrative and Functional Medicine and was the recipient of the Emerging Women's Health Dietitian award and UpwaRD Award in 2019.
