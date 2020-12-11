Education: B.A. in Journalism and B.A. in English, New York University
Expertise: Beauty, health & wellness
- More than 15 years in the beauty editorial industry - Former editor at Shape and Health magazines
Experience
Melanie Rud is a Chicago-based beauty and lifestyle writer and editor with over 15 years' experience in the industry. After graduating with degrees in journalism and English from New York University, she spent several years in New York City, working as a beauty editor at several prominent publications, including Shape, Health and Good Housekeeping.
She contributes to numerous national and regional print and digital outlets. Additionally, Melanie appears on television as a beauty and lifestyle expert, and consults and provides editorial services for many major beauty companies.
She completed internships for Good Housekeeping, InStyle and Glam.com before joining Good Housekeeping as associate beauty editor. Later she served as beauty editor for Shape before launching her freelance beauty writing and editing career.
Her work has also appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, Self, Well+Good, Real Simple, Refinery29, Allure, Byrdie and other print publications and websites.
